Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $123,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,347 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,826 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 36.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 111.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. Natera has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

