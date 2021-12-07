Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $82.93 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

Specifically, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,347 shares of company stock worth $23,716,826. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.