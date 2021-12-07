National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

EMA stock opened at C$59.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.10. The company has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

