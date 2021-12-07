Nerdwallet Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Nerdwallet had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $130,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on NRDS. Truist started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Nerdwallet stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.44.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

