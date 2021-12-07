Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $618.42. The company had a trading volume of 111,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $648.10 and its 200-day moving average is $574.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

