New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

