New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

