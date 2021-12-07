New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

