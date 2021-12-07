Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Newmont has increased its dividend by 316.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

