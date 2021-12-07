Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Hits $85.99 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $85.99 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.73 or 0.08503992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.20 or 1.00196008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00076217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.