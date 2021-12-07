Nexo Price Tops $2.38 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $34.36 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

