NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 832.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9,210.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYBB opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.