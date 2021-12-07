NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 300 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

