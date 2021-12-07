NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

