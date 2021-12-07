NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $105,000 Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 67.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 289.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217,749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EFT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

