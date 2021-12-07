NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $94,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 524,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

