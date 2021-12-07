NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,741,000 after buying an additional 158,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

