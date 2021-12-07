NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $118,000 in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. FREYR Battery SA has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

