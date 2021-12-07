NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

