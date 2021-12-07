NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.