NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.