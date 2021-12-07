NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.80.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.