Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE:DTM opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.