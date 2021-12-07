Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

