Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,747 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,164 shares of company stock valued at $161,520,028 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $269.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.76. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,990.22, a P/E/G ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

