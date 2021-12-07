Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

