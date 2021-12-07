Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,054 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

