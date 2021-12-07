Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.