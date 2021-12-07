Nkcfo LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Align Technology by 18.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Align Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $638.92 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.57 and a 200 day moving average of $651.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

