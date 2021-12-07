Nkcfo LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock valued at $64,867,588 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

