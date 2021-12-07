Nkcfo LLC Sells 650 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.24.

Shares of LULU opened at $431.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

