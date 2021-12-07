Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

