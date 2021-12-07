North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

