North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of Resources Connection worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

