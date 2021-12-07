North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

