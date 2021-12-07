North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,050,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.