North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,690 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

