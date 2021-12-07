Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Cemtrex worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Cemtrex, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

