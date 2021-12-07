Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,741 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Graybug Vision worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.