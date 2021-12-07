Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.93. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

