Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO Sells $163,468.80 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.