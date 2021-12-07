NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,588 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 78,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,961. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

