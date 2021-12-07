Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $26.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

