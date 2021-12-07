NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

