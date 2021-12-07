Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Citigroup began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

