Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.34. Approximately 28,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,125,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.