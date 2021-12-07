Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $180.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

