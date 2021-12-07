ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

ON24 stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,760. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.82 million and a PE ratio of -91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

