ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OGS stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

