OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 16,009 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 145,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,747. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OneSpan by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.